BATON ROUGE, La. (KNWA/KFTA) – The Arkansas men’s and women’s track and field teams are SEC Outdoor Champions once again.

The men’s team won the SEC Outdoor Title with 149 total points. LSU came in second with 89 points.

It’s the men’s third consecutive SEC Outdoor title and their 22nd overall outdoor Championship.

The Arkansas women claimed their 10th SEC Outdoor Title with 134 total points. Florida came in second with 112 points.