Arkansas man accused of starting fire at Texas Walmart

NACOGDOCHES, Texas (KETK) – Nacogdoches police have taken an Arkansas man into custody on an arson charge after they say he started a fire at the local Walmart Supercenter.

Scott Gilbert, 38, is being held at the Nacogdoches County Jail.

Officials responded to the fire around 1 a.m. Monday morning in the store’s clothing section. Store employees had tried to put it out.

Fire crews were able to get the blaze extinguished.

No one is believed to have been injured.

The store sustained extensive smoke damage and has been closed. It’s not yet known when the store will reopen.