Arkansas man accused of beating officer pleads not guilty

News
Posted: / Updated:

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (AP) — An Arkansas man accused of beating a police officer with an American flag during the attack on the U.S. Capitol has pleaded not guilty to seven federal charges.

The Arkansas Democrat-Gazette reports that Peter Francis Stager appeared by video in the U.S. District Court for the District of Columbia Thursday morning.

His defense attorney waived a formal reading of the indictment and pleaded not guilty to each count on his behalf.

Stager was arrested Jan. 14 in Conway on one count of obstructing a police officer from his duties during a civil disorder. He was indicted Jan. 29 on the seven counts.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't Miss

Contests