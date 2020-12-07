Arkansas lights State Capitol for holidays

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – While the Coronavirus pandemic resulted in many holiday events being canceled, the annual lighting of the Arkansas State Capitol lived on – with a few changes. The ceremony was cut back to only include a pre-recorded statement from the Secretary of State before a 10 minute fireworks display. No parade this year, and no appearances by the governor or Santa. But Arkansans were still thankful that the event happened at all, to bring about some holiday cheer.

After a year of COVID concerns, Arkansas’ determined to celebrate the holidays in whatever way it can. “We can do a piece of it, you know,” said Debbie Poirot, an attendee of the State Capitol lighting, “and get ready for Christmas.” Things were different than usual, but the firework display and light show was still on with the public encouraged to attend. “There’s lots of people in their cars in the parking lot,” observed Susan Johnson, who was also at the Capitol Saturday, “and keeping pretty far away.”

Many visitors say they were happy the Capitol was able to continue the yearly tradition. “I’m glad that we’ve got something to look forward to…and enjoy,” Johnson said. Others say the event was actually one of the safer holiday options this year. “It’s something we could do and come for the first time to see it, and kind of be outside as well,” Eric Hughes said, who attended with his family.

The lighting comes as Arkansas faces a major spike in COVID-19 cases. Yet that didn’t deter crowds from forming as spectators gathered for a sense of holiday normalcy. “I’m definitely thankful that they’re putting this on still,” said Hughes. “Otherwise, we wouldn’t be able to come out here and enjoy it.”

The Capitol will be lit up through the holidays and into the new year. During visitor hours, those looking to take part in the holiday spirit can also see the Capitol Christmas tree inside the building.