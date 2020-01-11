Arkansas judge won’t stay order reinstating police officer

LITTLE ROCK, Ark.- An Arkansas judge says he won’t stay his order reinstating a Little Rock police officer fired for fatally shooting a black motorist. Pulaski County Circuit Judge Tim Fox on Friday denied the city of Little Rock’s request to stay the order regarding Officer Charles Starks, who was fired over the fatal shooting of Bradley Blackshire. Starks fired at least 15 times through the windshield of a car Blackshire was driving in February. Starks and another officer were attempting a motor vehicle stop at the time. Police commanders fired Starks in May, saying he violated department policy.