Arkansas Hospice delivers ‘Cards for Kindness’ to Benton nursing home

BENTON, Ark. — This pandemic has really hit nursing homes hard. Not just because of positive cases, but because residents are isolated from family.

Today Arkansas Hospice tried to soften the blow by delivering Cards for Kindness. From poems, finger paintings and words of inspiration.

They gave over 100 cards to residents at Alcoa Pines Health and Rehabilitation in Benton. They hope it makes people feel they’re not alone.

“Oh, they’re going to love it. The fact that when their family is not here they have other families that are stepping in like Arkansas Hospice to help and provide the support they need during this time,” said Lesley Wilkerson the Administrator at Alcoa Pines.

Arkansas Hospice says this is just the first installment of many deliveries at nursing homes around the state.

If you’d like to send a card you can get information on their website.