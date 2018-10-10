Arkansas Haunted Houses 2018

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – With the spookiest day of the year now upon us, haunted houses are ready for visitors across the state.
Here’s the list we’ve compiled :
- The Reaper: 6016 Crystal Hill Rd. North Little Rock, AR – Hours of Operation: Ticket booth opens at 7pm and closed when the last person runs through screaming! -Admission: $15
- Haunted Hotel: 3400 Brown st. Little Rock, AR – All weekdays 7-10 pm Friday & Saturday 7 pm to 12 am – Admission: $15
- TWISTED INTENT Haunted Attraction: 706 Center Street Benton, AR – Fridays & Saturdays: 7:00 pm – 12:00 am – Admission Costs: October 12 – 30: $15 October 31: $20
- Fear Factory: 25120 HWY 107 Jacksonville, AR – Hours of Operation: Open from 7 pm. to 11 pm. – Admission: $15 ADMISSION every night except Halloween
- Magic Screams at Magic Springs : 1701 East Grand Ave., Hot Springs, AR – Saturdays Noon to 11pm | Sundays Noon to 9pm – Admission: $29.99 + tax persons 48″ and taller $24.99 + tax persons under 48″ tall and Seniors 55
- The Haunted Theater: 306 W. Main Street Blytheville, AR – ??? – ???
- Carpenters Mortuary Spook House: 136 East Main Street Gentry, AR – Fri. & Sat. nights in October, 7 p.m. – 11 p.m. – General admission is $13
- Fields of Terror: 1230 Cannie Baker Rd. Mountain Home, AR, – Dark until 10pm or later – Admission: $15-$30
- The Lost Corn Maze: 17023 Chambers Springs Road, Siloam Springs, AR – Fridays, Saturdays & Halloween Night: 6:30 pm – Admission: Hayrides: $5,
- Warehouse of Fear: $15, Swamp Walker Trail: $15, Combo Ticket for Swamp Walker Trail & Warehouse of Fear: $25
- Fear Asylum: 1204 S Buerkle St., Stuttgart, Arkansas – Open October 12,13,19,20,26,27, and 31st. 7:00 pm to 12:00am – Admission: $10, $20 Fast Pass
- Asylum Haunted House: 210 N Main St., Cave Springs, Arkansas – Tickets are $15.00 each or $25.00 for a fast pass. We open at 7:00 pm, and the ticket booth closes at Midnight. We open will be open every Friday and Saturday in October
- Mr. Hatchets Haunted Property: 306 Chaucer St., Hot Springs, Arkansas – Open every weekend in.October. check out the dates. Dark till midnight $10 admission
- Nightmares Haunted House: 13080 North Hwy 71 Bentonville, Arkansas – every Friday and Saturday in October! Open 7-11pm – Admission: $20, VIP $35 (Line Jump & T-Shirt)
- Creepy Works haunted house: 150 Highway 286 E, Conway, Arkansas – Fri. & Sat., 7pm – Midnight – Admission: Adult: $12 Kids (12 & Under) $10 Group Discounts
- Frightliners Haunted House: 7590 Hwy 63 Bono, AR – Fri. & Sat. 7:30 – “???” – Admission: $15
- Bays of Terror: Galla Rock Fire Dept Station 1, 201482 State HWY 154, Centerville, AR, 72829 – Oct 19th, 20th, 26th, 27th, 30th, 31st 7:30 p.m. – Adults $12 10 & Under, $7
- The Frightening Haunted House: 880 Bittle Road Heber Springs, Arkansas – Friday and Saturday night in Oct, plus Halloween night from 7:30-? – Admission: $5-$10
- Gracy’s Haunted House: 331 Highway 357 South, Heth, Arkansas – ??? – ???
- Foukelore Slaughterhouse: 329 Tilly Lane, Gravesville, Arkansas – Friday and Saturday night in October 7.30pm – Admission: $5