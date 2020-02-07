Arkansas Gov. Asa Hutchinson (R) has 9th highest approval rating in the country, study finds

NEW YORK, (News release) — Who are the most and least popular governors in America? Arkansas Gov. Asa Hutchinson’s (R) approval rating of 58% is the ninth highest in the country, reports Financial news Website 247wallst.com. 24/7 reviewed public opinion data from research company Morning Consult to rank America’s governors by popularity. Click HERE to read the full article and HERE to see the states where the most (and fewest) people vote in the primaries.

As is true for every politician voted into office across all levels of government, approval ratings are very important to governors – both for political clout and, for those who are up for re-election, job security.

Governor approval ratings are based on survey data collected during the fourth quarter of 2019 and range from 32% to 69%. Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear and Mississippi Gov. Tate Reeves were not included on this list, because they assumed office after the survey was conducted.

10 Most Popular Governors

Gov. Mark Gordon (R) of Wyoming. – Approval Rating: 69% Gov. Larry Hogan (R) of Maryland – Approval Rating: 69% Gov. Charlie Baker (R) of Massachusetts – Approval Rating:69% Gov. Phil Scott (R) of Vermont – Approval Rating: 65% Gov. Chris Sununu (R) of New Hampshire – Approval Rating: 59% Gov. Doug Burgum (R) of North Dakota – Approval Rating: 58% Gov. Ron DeSantis (R) of Florida – Approval Rating: 58% Gov. Greg Abbott (R) of Texas – Approval Rating: 58% Gov. Asa Hutchinson (R) of Arkansas – Approval Rating: 58% Gov. Kay Ivey (R) of Alabama – Approval Rating: 58%

10 Least Popular Governors

Gov. Dave Ige (D) of Hawaii – Approval Rating: 32% Gov. Ned Lamont (D) of Connecticut – Approval Rating: 32% Gov. Gina Raimondo (D) of Rhode Island – Approval Rating: 35% Gov. Kate Brown (D) of Oregon – Approval Rating: 37% Gov. Mike Dunleavy (R) of Alaska – Approval Rating: 42% Gov. Gretchen Whitmer (D) of Michigan – Approval Rating: 42% Gov. Gavin Newsom (D) of California – Approval Rating: 42% Gov. Ralph Northam (D) of Virginia – Approval Rating: 42% Gov. Kristi Noem (R) of South Dakota – Approval Rating: 43% Gov. Jim Justice (R) of West Virginia – Approval Rating: 43%

Many factors shape public opinion, and no single variable seems to explain a high or low approval rating.

Economic conditions, such as the availability of gainful employment, are often among the most serious concerns for voters. While unemployment rates do not track with governor popularity in all 50 states, seven of the 10 states with the most popular governors have unemployment rates as low or lower than the 3.5% national December jobless rate.