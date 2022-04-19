FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (arkansasrazorbacks.com) – Arkansas junior Mateo Fernandez de Oliveira has been selected to play for Team International at the 2022 Ar­nold Palmer Cup, it was announced today by the Golf Coaches Association of America on GOLF Channel. The 26th annual event features the top men’s and women’s amateur golfers from around the world. This year’s event is set for July 1-3 and will be played in Geneva, Switzerland at Golf Club de Genève.

Fernandez de Oliveira (Argentina) is 39th in the World Amateur Golf Rankings and is listed as the top-ranked amateur golfer from South America. This past January, he won the South America Amateur Championship and was runner-up at the Latin American Amateur Championship. He won his first collegiate tournament this season – defeating Team USA selection Palmer Jackson (Notre Dame) in a playoff at the Jackson T. Stephens Cup – and has five top 10 finishes, including three in the top five.

Fernandez de Oliveira will be the fifth Razorback (seventh appearance) from the men’s program to play in the Arnold Palmer Cup. He will be the first player from Argentina to play in the Arnold Palmer Cup and, with fellow 2022 selection #2 golfer from South America Fred Biondi (Brazil/Univ. of Florida), just the fourth and fifth players (male or female) from South America to make the squad.

· Razorbacks to play in the Arnold Palmer Cup include:

2010 : David Lingmerth (Sweden) for Team Europe.

: David Lingmerth (Sweden) for Team Europe. 2011 – 2012 – 2013 : Sebastian Cappelen (Denmark) for Team Europe.

: Sebastian Cappelen (Denmark) for Team Europe. 2018 : Alvaro Ortiz (Mexico) and Maria Fasi (Mexico) for Team International; Alana Uriell for Team USA.

: Alvaro Ortiz (Mexico) and Maria Fasi (Mexico) for Team International; Alana Uriell for Team USA. 2018 – 2019 : Dylan Kim for Team USA.

: Dylan Kim for Team USA. 2019 : Kaylee Benton for Team USA.

: Kaylee Benton for Team USA. 2021 : Julian Perico (Peru) for Team International; Brooke Matthews for Team USA.

: Julian Perico (Peru) for Team International; Brooke Matthews for Team USA. 2022: Mateo Fernandez de Oliveira (Argentina)

· South Americans to play in the Arnold Palmer Cup: