Arkansas Game and Fish Foundation unveils new Kids Zone at the 30th annual Arkansas Big Buck Classic

LITTLE ROCK — The Arkansas Game and Fish Foundation will host a free Kids Zone at the 30th annual Arkansas Big Buck Classic Jan. 24-26. The Kids Zone will be housed in the Farm and Ranch Building of the Arkansas State Fairgrounds and will be open during the entire event.

Deke Whitbeck, AGFF President, says he’s proud to bring all of the activities for kids under one roof at this family-friendly event.

“There have always been some activities available for kids at the event, but we wanted to really step things up to get more of our youth excited about the outdoors,” Whitbeck said. “I remember going to outdoors shows as a youth and how much fun it was to fish for trout at the tank or try to shoot a bow. We want to help bring that experience to as many youths as possible.”

Such activities used to cost the parents a few dollars, but thanks to the generosity of AGFF members, all activities in the Kids Zone will be free.

Tyler Lawrence, director of events and programming for the AGFF, says he has taken some of the most popular activities seen at Arkansas Game and Fish Commission events throughout the year and packed them under one roof for the Kids Zone.

“The indoor trout pond is probably the thing that will grab your attention from the moment you walk in the door, but there will be so much more,” Lawrence said. “We will have a BB gun range sponsored by the National Wild Turkey Federation. The Arkansas Bowhunters Association is sponsoring a special hoverball shoot where kids can try to knock a ping pong ball out of midair with an arrow. We’ll also have 3D archery targets available to shoot, activity tables with all sorts of games and instructions on how to use a turkey call and duck call.”

The AGFC mobile aquarium will feature dozens of native fish for participants to get an up-close view, and the AGFC Enforcement Division’s Scales of Justice trailer will showcase some of the efforts of Arkansas Wildlife Officers who work day and night to keep our woods safe.

According to recent Arkansas Outdoors Hall of Fame inductee Tommy Murchison, the Arkansas Big Buck Classic is now considered the largest outdoor and hunting show of its type in the Mid-South. Hunters from across Arkansas are encouraged to bring the antlers from this year’s harvest to have them scored and entered into the competition. Categories for archery, crossbow, muzzleloader and modern gun all offer prizes. Special youth and ladies divisions also offer additional prizes for women and children.

In addition to the bucks, exhibits ranging from chainsaw carving demonstrations to knife-forging will keep everyone entertained throughout the weekend.

There is no charge to participate in the AGFF Kids Zone, but admission to the show is $15 for adults and $5 for kids 5- to 12-years old. Admission for children under 5 is free.

Visit www.bigbuckclassic.com for more information on events.