FAYETTEVILLE, Ar. (KNWA/KFTA) – The final Arkansas Football Recruiting Report with Otis Kirk of 2023 is here!

Join Otis and our Evan Kamikow as they break down key dates for recruits in January, talk about the impact of Jaheim Thomas entering the transfer portal, and make their picks for the 2024 college football playoff.

For the full report, head to the video above!