FAYETTEVILLE, Ar. (KNWA/KFTA) – The first Arkansas Football Recruiting Report with Otis Kirk of 2024 is here!

Join Otis and Pig Trail Nation’s Evan Kamikow as they break down the No. 11 recruiting class in the country. Arkansas had a big day on Friday singing numerous guys like Anton Juncaj, Marquise Robinson, and Ja’Quinden Jackson.

For the full report, head to the video above!