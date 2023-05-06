LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – Four Arkansans are among the firefighters being remembered this weekend at the National Fallen Firefighters Memorial Weekend in Maryland.

Engineer Cory Collins of Pine Bluff, assistant chief Dennis Graham of Southridge, fire marshall Jerry Robinson of North Little Rock, and fire chief Everette Watson of Calvert Township will be honored at the National Fallen Firefighters Park.

A candlelight service took place Saturday night.

The memorial service will take place Sunday morning at 9:00 a.m. in Emmitsburg, Maryland.