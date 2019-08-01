Arkansas/FEMA Disaster Recovery Center in Jefferson County to close

Little Rock, Ark. – (News Release) Arkansas/FEMA Disaster Recovery Center in Pine Bluff (Jefferson County) is scheduled to close on Tuesday, August 6 at 3 p.m.

The Disaster Recovery Center is located at:

JEFFERSON COUNTY

Donald W. Reynolds Community Services Center

211 West 3rd Ave.

Pine Bluff, AR 71601

Friday: 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Saturday: 8 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Sunday: Closed

Monday: 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Last day of operation: Tuesday, August 6, 2019 8 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Representatives from the State of Arkansas, FEMA, the U.S. Small Business Administration, and other organizations are at the centers to explain available assistance programs and help connect survivors with resources that best match their recovery needs.

Disaster survivors can visit any Disaster Recovery Center location across the nation for assistance. Use the FEMA mobile app or visit https://bit.ly/2y1koXY for center locations and times.

Homeowners, renters and businesses can also get information and assistance by referring to one of the following:

Go online to disasterassistance.gov or disasterassistance.gov/es (for Spanish).

Use the FEMA mobile app in English or Spanish.

Call the disaster assistance helpline at 800-621-3362 or 800-462-7585 (TTY) anytime from 7 a.m. to 10 p.m. local time seven days a week until further notice. Multilingual operators are available.

All recovery centers are accessible to people with disabilities. Centers have assistive technology to aid in communication. For questions or further assistance related to accessibility, call or text 202-716-4426.

The 13 Arkansas counties designated for Individual Assistance are: Arkansas, Conway, Crawford, Desha, Faulkner, Jefferson, Lincoln, Logan, Perry, Pope, Pulaski, Sebastian and Yell.