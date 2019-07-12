Update: New details released in Alabama crash that killed Arkansas family

Update:

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – The Alabama Law Enforcement Agency released the names of the family that was killed in the fatal Alabama crash.

The names of the family are Monica Daniele Jackson, 49, Tamblyn J Jackson, 50, Kheri Thomas Ayers, 29, and Daniel Izell Johnson, 42.

The family who was in a Nissan Altima was struck by a Dodge Ram 1500 pickup.

Original:

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – An Arkansas family of four, dead on Interstate 22, in Alabama.

Around 2:00 a.m. to 3:00 a.m. on July 11, two cars were involved in a head-on crash. One person in the other car was taken to the hospital after their vehicle caught fire. The other family of four were pronounced dead at 5:15 a.m.

