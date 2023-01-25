LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – Arkansans are still making a recovery from the hectic holiday season, but the Blood Institute is also in recovery mode and in desperate need of donors.

Our Blood Institute Chief Medical Officer Dr. Tina Ipe and Josh Gwin stopped by KARK 4 News to talk about how Arkansans can help during the current blood emergency.

With the lifesaving stock currently at a one to two-day supply, well below the four to five-day threshold, Our Blood Institute is experiencing a dangerous emergency blood shortage and is looking for donors of all blood types.

It takes almost 1,200 donors a day to meet the needs of patients in regional hospitals, so now is the time to give back to your community while the need is present.

For more information on how to donate, call 877-340-8777 or visit OBI.org