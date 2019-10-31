Arkansas congressmen react to House Democrats vote on Trump impeachment inquiry process

The Capitol is seen in Washington, Monday, Nov. 12, 2018, before Congress returns to work Tuesday for the first time following the midterm elections. (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite)

WASHINGTON – After Democrats pushed a package of ground rules for their impeachment inquiry of President Donald Trump through a sharply divided U.S. House Thursday, Arkansas congressmen were swift to react.

In the chamber’s first formal vote in a fight that could stretch into the 2020 election year, the tally was 232-196, with all Republicans who voted opposing the resolution.

Arkansas’s congressmen released these statements:

“Speaker Pelosi announced her initial ‘impeachment inquiry’ 38 days ago. Over the last five weeks, Democrat leaders have run a secretive, partisan impeachment inquiry, hidden away from members of Congress, that is unprecedented and unfair to the central Arkansans I represent. Despite claiming that no House vote is needed, Speaker Pelosi is now trying to save face by passing a resolution that codifies her ongoing, one-sided impeachment process that lacks any semblance of due process.

“In the text of today’s resolution, Democrat leadership blatantly deviates from historical precedent by altering the language used to establish impeachment proceedings under both President Nixon in 1974 and President Clinton in 1998. During those impeachment proceedings, the process was collaborative, and the minority had equal participation.

“While Democrat leaders have obsessed over undoing the results of the 2016 election, they have completely lost sight of their responsibility to address important issues facing the American people. Instead of doubling-down on a partisan impeachment inquiry, they should work with Republicans to pass on-time government funding, reduce health care costs, and pass USMCA.” – Rep. French Hill (AR-02)

“From day one of his Presidency, House Democrats have been focused on one thing—removal of the duly elected President of the United States. This latest attempt, shrouded in secrecy, is neither warranted nor constructive to dealing with the myriad of challenges facing our nation. I came here to work on solutions, and this impeachment charade is counterproductive to our work.” – Rep. Steve Womack (AR-03)

“Today’s unfounded impeachment vote started long before now when the President released the transcript of his phone call. I’ll be voting NO. The truth about the origins of this “resistance” are out there and we must pursue the facts where they take us.” – Rep. Rick Crawford (AR-01)

Rep. Bruce Westerman (AR-04) video statement: