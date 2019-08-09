Arkansas chef to compete on new Food Network show

LITTLE ROCK, Ark.- An Arkansas chef will compete on a new Food Network series.
Maudie Schmitt, owner and executive chef or Cafe Rue Orleans in Fayetteville, is a contestant on “Supermarket Stakeout”.
“Supermarket Stakeout” will premiere on Tuesday, August 13 at 9 p.m. The show is hosted by Iron Chef Alex Guarnaschelli.
Schmitt will be a competitor in episode airing Tuesday night.
According to Schmitt, there are four chefs in the cooking competition with three elimination rounds.
Each contestant chef receives $500 to purchase groceries from shoppers exiting the grocery store, Schmitt says.
The winning chef receives $10,000.
