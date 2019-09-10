Arkansas’ Caribbean Student Association from UCA has fundraiser for Victims of Dorian

CONWAY, Ark. – Officials say that at least 45 lives have been claimed by Hurricane Dorian. They say that the death toll is expected to rise drastically as hundreds remain missing, buried under rubble on Grand Bahama and the Abaco Islands.

In Arkansas the Caribbean Student Association on the campus of the University of Central Arkansas has teamed up with school officials to show their support for families who have lost loved ones and their homes.

“We have approximately 65 Bahamian students on the campus of the university of central Arkansas who have somehow been affected by this hurricane but we rally behind them and the people in our nation to just show them that we’re here for them we care for them and most of all that we’re resilient and that we’ll be here for them.”

