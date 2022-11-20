- Thanksgiving Week may not be the time to give gifts, but Arkansas’ women’s basketball team certainly gave themselves one on Sunday afternoon.
Syracuse transfer Chrissy Carr had a season-high 22 points to lead four Razorbacks in double figures as visiting Arkansas routed Little Rock 93-49 at the Jackson Stephens Center.
Eyrnn Barnum added 15 points and 9 rebounds, Makayla Daniels 12 points and Samera Spencer 11 as Arkansas (5-0) stayed unbeaten overall and move to 11-0 against in-state foes the last three years.
The Razorbacks shot 62.5 percent (30 of 48) from the field, 52.6 percent from 3-point range (10 of 19) and 76.7 percent (23 of 30) from the free throw line.
Arkansas also dominated on boards 49-23 as Saylor Poffenbarger adding 9 with the only bad stat being 22 turnovers.
““The best we have played all year,” Neighbors said. “Not even close…That is by far the best we have shot it, it is by far the best we have done everything except, and that’s the coach in me, the turnovers.”
Arkansas led 20-10 at end of the first quarter 44-19 at halftime and 69-26 heeded into the final stanza against head coach Joe Foleys squad.
“I was really concerned with Coach Foley having a week off to prepare for us,” Neighbors said. “I knew it was going to be tough and it was. Their game plan to start the game really frustrated us.
“I thought we really settled in and from that point on, I thought it was as good as we had played all year.”
The game was played on a court after Foley, whose team shot 30.2 percent (19 pf 63) from the floor, 14.7 percent from 3 and ( 1of 7) and 58.8 percent (10 of 17) from the free throw line.
“It was an honor for us to play on a court named after Coach Foley, “Neighbors said. “Y’all know the respect I have and our team has for him.”
Arkansas will return to action Thursday at 4:45 CST against Northern Arizona at the Paradise Jam in the U.S. Virgin islands.