Arkansas based WW2 survivor passed Thursday at 98 years old

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — The last surviving Arkansas-based member of the World War II United States Army Rangers unit to assault the beaches of Normandy, France, in 1944 died Thursday evening at the Arkansas State Veterans Home in North Little Rock.

Denman E. Wolfe, 98, a retired Army Master Sergeant, died of natural causes.

Wolfe was one of the last surviving 40 United States Army Rangers who assaulted the beaches in Normandy.

“With the passing of Denman E. Wolfe, we have lost another member of that great generation who was eyewitness to the horror of World War II and who risked his life to bring it to an end,” said Arkansas State Governor Asa Hutchinson. “As a 23-year-old private, Mr. Wolfe was one of thousands of American soldiers, and one of the elite Rangers, who waded ashore on D-Day to help secure Omaha Beach at Normandy. I am grateful for his service in the liberation of Europe. I am thankful for his life, and I was saddened to learn of his passing.”

Wolfe was assigned to the 5th Ranger Battalion, Company D.