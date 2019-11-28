Arkansas authorities assisting in search for missing Kansas woman

PONCA, Ark. — The Newton County Sheriff is asking to public to help in the search for a missing Kansas woman.

51-year-old Sherry Lynn Babcock of Potwin, Kansas has been out of contact for a week.

Her car was abandoned in Ponca, Arkansas on the 22nd of this month.

The car was unlocked and her purse and other personal valuables were left inside.

Sheriff Glenn Wheeler said investigators are using phone pings, bloodhounds, investigative interviews and other resources to try and determine where Babcock may have gone.

She is described as 5’2″, 125 pounds with blue eyes and sandy blonde hair.





Sheriff Wheeler asks anyone who has seen Sherry Babcock since last Friday to notify the Newton County Sheriff’s Office at (870) 446-5124 or the Butler County, Kansas Sheriff’s Office at (316) 322-4254.