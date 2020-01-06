Arkansas announces closure of hog farm near Buffalo River

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (AP) — Arkansas officials say a hog farm near the Buffalo River has been closed months after striking a deal with the facility’s owners.

The Arkansas Department of Parks, Heritage and Tourism announced Monday that the terms of the agreement with the owners of C&H Hog Farms Inc. have been completed.

The state has transferred $6.2 million to the shuttered hog farm’s owners and has received a conservation easement for the property. The state will be responsible for the closure of the waste ponds at the property.

Gov. Asa Hutchinson in June announced the deal to close the hog farm.