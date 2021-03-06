Arkansans head to North Little Rock Kroger for COVID-19 vaccine doses

NORTH LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – The push to get as many Arkansans protected from COVID-19 as soon as possible is continuing this weekend.

At the Kroger on JFK in North Little Rock, appointment times filled up quickly to receive the first dose of the Pfizer vaccine.

Organizers say demand is high so make an appointment online or by phone whenever you become eligible.

“The state is doing a tremendous job, the state and all the health care providers on vaccine out as fast as we can, and people are excited, and we are getting it in arms as fast as we can,” Tiffany Diemer, Kroger Pharmacy Practice Coordinator, said.

Arkansas Blue Cross and Blue Shield, Arkansas Department of Health and pharmacies across the state helped with the coordination of the vaccination clinics at Kroger.