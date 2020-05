ARKADELPHIA, Ark. — An Arkadelphia teen who lost his arm in a side-by-side accident, gets a long awaited helping hand.

This is Bryce Cook testing out his new prosthetic arm.

You might remember we went along as Bryce went to the doctors a few months ago to test out the tech behind these arms.

The prosthetic uses nerves to mimic more natural movements.

Dozens of family and friends helped Bryce’s family raise the money they needed for this arm.