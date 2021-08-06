Arkadelphia park to honor Martin Luther King Jr., civil rights movement

ARKADELPHIA, Ark. – Arkadelphia leaders announced plans to build a $2.5 million community park honoring Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr.

“This project may be the most significant addition to making Arkadelphia the community we all have envisioned it could be,” Arkadelphia Mayor Scott Byrd said.

The park will feature a quarter-mile walking path with educational kiosks that tell the story of the civil rights movement and the life of King.

Other features include an outdoor community amphitheater, youth empowerment zone, sports courts, play area and walking paths. The amphitheater stage doubles as a splash pad. There will also be an open lawn for community events.

“The leadership for this project has deep roots in our community as well as throughout the region,” Byrd said. “The vision began over 12 years ago. I am fortunate enough to have seen the vision blossom and now become more than a dream.”