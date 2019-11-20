Argument over infidelity leads to shooting in Batesville, police say

BATESVILLE, Ark. – A couple’s argument over infidelity had led to a shooting and arrest, police say.

It happened on Monday, and sent Christie Tate, 35, to jail.

The Batesville Police Department says the woman and the victim struggled over a revolver before it was fired but no one was hit.

The victim told police he and Tate were arguing over a past affair.

When officers arrived police say Tate yelled “I’m the shooter. I shot a cheater.”

She faces a charge of aggravated assault. Her bond has been set at $75,000.