LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – With temperatures dropping and sleet and freezing rain covering the roadways, Arkansans are seeing a growing concern over their commute.

Dave Parker with the Arkansas Department of Transportation dropped by KARK 4 News to discuss how crews have been working hard to treat the interstates as best they can.

Ice and slush have been closing in on roadways over the past several hours, but crews have been working since Monday to prepare for the winter weather event.

To see the road conditions for your commute home, visit the KARK traffic page or IDriveArkansas.com.