ArDOT: River bumper near Interstate 30 likely damaged by flood, no threat to traffic

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — This year's heavy floodwaters are likely behind a partial collapse of one of the river bumpers near the Interstate 30 Bridge.









The failure won’t affect either traffic on the bridge, or barge traffic underneath, according to a spokesperson for the Arkansas Department of Transportation.

Engineers believe fast, heavy floodwaters washed away some of the large rocks that make up the inside of the structure.

The loss of those rocks likely led to the bumper being crushed by pressure from the river this weekend.

The damaged bumper is on the far northwest corner of a secondary barge channel, which is currently not in use.

The river bumpers are designed to protect the base of bridges in the event of a barge coming too close to the supports.

An inspection of the bumper is expected to take place early this week using sonar equipment to determine the extent of the damage.