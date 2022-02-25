PULASKI COUNTY, Ark. — Multiple lanes of Interstate 30 will be closed in Little Rock and North Little Rock due to ongoing construction starting the week of Monday February 28.

Weather permitting, the following lane closures are planned for next week, and officials with the Arkansas Department of Transportation said the double-lane closures will generally be limited to 11 p.m. -4 a.m.

Daytime closures (9 a.m. – 3 p.m.)

I-30 frontage roads (single-lane closures) between 4th and 10th streets in Little Rock

Broadway Street (single-lane closures) between Pine and Olive streets

Overnight closures (8 p.m. – 5 a.m.)

I-30 (single- and double-lane closures) between Roosevelt Road in Little Rock and Bishop Lindsey Avenue in North Little Rock

I-30/I-40 ramps or lanes (single-lane closures) at the north terminal in

North Little Rock; includes an I-40 eastbound traffic shift

North Little Rock; includes an I-40 eastbound traffic shift I-630 eastbound ramp to I-30 eastbound (full closure) in Little Rock; ramp detour signed to exit to northbound frontage road; includes a traffic shift on the ramp

I-30 frontage roads (single-lane closures) between 7th and 10th streets in Little Rock

24-Hour closures

President Clinton Avenue (full closure) between Mahlon Martin and Sherman streets; detour signed to use 3rd Street; avenue closed March 1 through mid-April

Sherman Street (full closure) between 2nd and 3rd Streets in Little Rock; detour signed to use River Market Avenue; street closed through mid-March

Traffic will be controlled by construction barrels and signage. Drivers are asked to be cautious when approaching and traveling through all work zones.

Additional travel information can be found at IDriveArkansas.com or ARDOT.gov. You can also follow them on Twitter @IDriveArkansas for traffic and @myARDOT for everything else.