LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — The application period for Arkansas’s 2020 Elk Hunting Permits is now open. Apply by 11:59 p.m., June 1 for your chance at hunting Arkansas’s largest big game animal. Visit the link below and choose WMA Applications to apply for a public land elk-hunting opportunity.

This year’s public land elk hunts are scheduled for the following dates:

Youth Hunts: Oct. 3-4 and Oct. 24-25, 2020

Regular Elk Hunts: Oct. 5-9 and Oct. 26-30, 2020

Twenty-six permits to hunt elk on public land will be drawn live on stage at the Buffalo River Elk Festival in Jasper, June 27. If the festival is canceled because of coronavirus concerns, the AGFC will explore other routes to complete the drawing and make all results public as soon as possible.

The following requirements must be met to apply for an Arkansas elk hunting permit:

Only Arkansas residents with a Resident Sportsman Hunting License or holders of a Lifetime Sportsman’s Permit may apply.

A $5 nonrefundable application fee is required to apply.

Applicants must be 6 or older as of the beginning of the hunt to participate.

Applicants with 18 or more violation points are ineligible to apply.

Click here to apply for a Public Land Elk Permit under WMA Applications.