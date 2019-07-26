Another Record or near Record Chilly Night’s on the Way

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – Arkansas continues to have a hepatitis A (hep A) outbreak. The Arkansas Department of Health (ADH) is warning of a possible hep A exposure after an employee of the McDonald’s in Trumann tested positive for the virus.

Anyone who ate at the McDonald’s at 500 Industrial Park Dr., in Trumann, Ark. from July 9-16, 2019 should seek vaccination immediately if they have never been vaccinated against hep A or are unsure of their vaccination status. There are no specific treatments once a person gets hep A. Illness can be prevented even after exposure by getting the vaccine or medicine called immune globulin, which contains antibodies to hep A. These work best to prevent illness if given within two weeks of exposure to the virus. Hep A vaccination can still prevent the virus after exposure.