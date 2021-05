LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – For this week’s Zoo & A with the Little Rock Zoo, see if you can guess this week’s animal!

Here’s the riddle:

Though we are cousins from the same family you can tell us apart immediately.

One of us has the largest eyes of any mammal on the land.

Both of us can be measured by hand.

One of us goes by Jack or Jenny.

both of us like apples, so if you visit bring plenty.

Who are we?

Mandy Noell introduces us to the Little Rock Zoo’s mini horses and donkeys.