Watch: Buck charges puppy in Pine

PINE, Colo. (KDVR) — A scary moment between a German Shepherd puppy and a Mule Deer Buck was caught on camera on Friday morning.

A homeowner in Pine let her puppy outside around 7 a.m. After a few minutes, a mule deer buck showed up and charged at the puppy. Fortunately, the dog’s owner was standing nearby and was able to scare the buck off.

The dog was in a fenced in pen in the owner’s yard.

The dog was not injured. However, it is a good reminder to other dog owners to be aware of wildlife.

The deer rut, also known as deer mating season, is underway in Colorado and it will last until mid-December.

Deer can become aggressive toward humans, so stay well away from them. Do no try to get close for that selfie.



If you live in an area where you see lots of deer, take precautions.



Colorado Parks and Wildlife recommends:

Keep dogs on a leash.

On walks, with or without your dog, stay as far away from deer as possible.

Don’t allow dogs to roam free.

Make sure your dog is safe when it’s outside.

Never let your dog chase deer or other wildlife.

Never leave food outside that could attract wildlife.

Tell children not to approach deer or any other wildlife

