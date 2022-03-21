LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – The Little Rock Zoo is inviting the public to join them on the high-seas with Seafari: A Conservation Cruise.

From Monday, March 21. until Sunday, March 27, the zoo will feature an educational cruise that takes guests through various ports-of-call throughout the zoo, including Asia, North and South America and Africa.

The purpose of the cruise is to educate guests about the various parts of the world with is diverse collection of animals that represent several different countries and continents.

During the week, various animals will be highlighted at the amphitheater where guests will learn facts about the animals, as well as about the Little Rock Zoo’s conservation efforts.

In addition to the cruise-themed entertainment and amphitheater shows, there will also be daily penguin feedings and elephant chats.

For more information including a day-to-day itinerary, visit the Little Rock Zoo’s website.