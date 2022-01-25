Little Rock Zoo needs name for penguin chick

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – A penguin chick born at the Little Rock Zoo in November of 2021 now needs a name, zoo staffers say, and they are reaching out to the public for a good name for the pint-sized waddler.

The penguin is the second chick born to mother Bugsy and father Gable, and the 12th to have hatched at the Little Rock Zoo.

Zoo staff are hopeful to have a name picked out soon for the female chick and have offered up three options for people to pick from – Betty (White), Doris (Day) or Jane (Fonda).

The zoo has created an online poll where the public can vote on the name of the little starry-eyed surprise.