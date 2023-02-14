NORTH LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – A free pet pantry will open in North Little Rock on Thursday.

The Little Free Pet Pantry will open with a 4 p.m. ribbon cutting at its 1 Championship Drive location in the city. The pantry was created and named by Girl Scout Troop 6677 in partnership with the city’s animal shelter.

The pantry is a small glass-front box where people can leave, and take, donations. A small plaque says “Take what you need, leave what you can” above the box’s doors.

Troop leader Amy Webb explained the motivation for the troop to create the pantry.

“The three highest awards in Girl Scouts are the bronze award, silver award and gold award. This pet pantry is the bronze award project for several of our girls, including three current members,” Webb said. “They wanted to do something to help animals, but something more than a one-time donation. Putting the pet pantry at the animal shelter and filling it with items is their way to do that.”

Webb pointed out the pantry’s utility for pet adopters.

“Other people can contribute and people who adopt animals at the shelter can get needed items at no cost, hopefully, encouraging more people to adopt,” she said.

The green and white pantry is located just outside the animal shelter.