Central Arkansas Water has a new canine employee

LITTLE ROCK, Ark.- Central Arkansas Water has a new employee; a leak-detection dog named “Vessel”.

She can tell the difference between typical groundwater and treated water leaking from the distribution system.

Central Arkansas Water says in her first six months she’s had a 97 percent accuracy rate in identifying leaks. Human crews usually spend hours looking for the source and testing the water before they can even begin to make repairs.

Vessel is a rescue dog that trained at Arkansas “Paws In Prison” before heading to her new job.

For Central Arkansas Water, having Vessel in staff saves everyone money.

