$15 Microchipping for dogs & cats at Bass Pro Shops June 12, proceeds benefit Little Rock Animal Village

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – Friends of the Animal Village will sponsor a microchipping event for dogs and cats at Bass Pro Shops Saturday, June 12 from 10 a.m. until 1 p.m.

The event will take place in tents outside the store entrance at One Bass Pro Way in Little Rock.

Microchipping will be done on a first-come, first-served basis.

Dr. Brian Barron, a veterinarian with Shackleford Road Veterinary Clinic, will perform the microchipping.

Event officials say Petlink microchips will be used. After the chips are implanted, they must be registered online with Petlink for a one-time $9.99 fee. Click here to download the registration form and officials ask you to bring the form to the event already filled out.

Cash, credit and debit cards will be accepted.

There are no income or residency restrictions.

This is the sixth year the volunteer support group of the Little Rock Animal Village has sponsored a low-cost microchipping event at Bass Pro Shops.

For more information on the event visit the Friends of the Animal Village website or Facebook page.