Animal shelter seeks help after city cuts funding

WYNNE, Ark.- An animal rescue group is frustrated after it said that the city has decided to pull funding for them.

For almost a decade the Wynne Animal Rescue has handled the city’s animal control. The group has responded to calls, picked up animals, vetted, and cared for them, but Friday the mayor and city council held a special meeting where it was decided that the city will no long fund that.

“We had a contract that ran to February of 2020 and it was suddenly canceled effective in 30 days because the city was unhappy with the way animal control is being handled but the city didn’t just cancel animal control they canceled all funds to the Wynne Friends of the Animals,” said Director Dr. Michael Norris.

The city’s mayor Jennifer Hobbs claims her office has received calls from unhappy tax payers. Those calls claiming that the group does not answer the phone or respond to animal calls.

“We did not ask them to shut down and we did ask them to come and negotiate and unfortunately negotiations have failed at this time,” said Hobbs.

The shelter sits on about an acre and has a vet clinic, multiple play areas, as well as indoor and outdoor kennels.

The city gave the shelter about $75,000 dollars a year. Norris even said that amount was low to keep the shelter fully functioning but they had outside donations as well.

Mayor Hobbs said that she is still willing to negotiate.

Until then the rescue group has asked the community for help and intends to shutdown if the funding needed is not given to them.

They currently have more than 100 dogs they are caring for that need homes.