American Heart Association presents Festival of Wines, October 3

NORTH LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – The American Heart Association is hosting a Festival of Wines on October 3.

During the festival guest can enjoy delicious wines along with foods from 15 local restaurants while supporting the American Heart Association. The event will also include both silent and premier auctions which guest can purchase while sampling the event’s delicious offerings.

The featured restaurants include the Arkansas Heart Hospital, Bar LouIE, Blue Cake Company, Bonefish Grill, Bray Gourmet, Ciao Baci, Kemuri, P.F. Chang’s China Bistro, Petit & Keet, Skinny J’s Smackey’s BBQ, Table 28, The Avenue, Two Sisters Catering and Ya Ya’s Euro Bistro.

Guest may also sample three signature cocktails and beer. The tickets are $60 in advance and $75 at the door. The tickets can be purchased prior to the event by calling the American Heart Association at 501-707-6600 or visit FestivalofWines.Heart.org. You MUST be 21 or older to attend.

The event will be at Dickey-Stephans Park, Thursday, October 3 from 6:00 to 8:30 p.m.

For more information visit FestivalOfWines.Heart.org to learn more about the event.