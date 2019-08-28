Alzheimer’s Arkansas fundraiser at Panera Bread

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – Tonight the Panera on Kanis Road in Little Rock is partnering with Alzheimer’s Arkansas.

Tonight between 4 pm and 8 pm part of the proceeds from sales will be donated to the organization.

Alzheimer’s Arkansas heavily relies on fundraiser like this one to fund their programs. Every dollar donated or raised will stay right here in Arkansas.

The participating Panera Bread is located at 10701 Kanis Road in Little Rock, from 4 pm to 8 pm. Be sure to mention Alzheimer’s Arkansas at check out. Click here for a code to use for online purchases and for more information

On Wednesday during KARK 4 News at 4 PM, Haylee Brooks gave us a sneak peek at the fundraiser at Penara.

