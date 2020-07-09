Alexander police officer surrenders to State Police in connection to shooting death of another officer

ALEXANDER, Ark.- Arkansas State Police say an Alexander police officer has turned himself to authorities in connection to the shooting death of another Alexander police officer.

According to ASP, Calvin Salyers, 33 of Alexander, surrendered to Special Agents with Arkansas State Police on Wednesday and faces a manslaughter charge.

ASP says Salyers is charged in connection to the June 3 shooting death of Scott Hutton, who was also an Alexander police officer.

According to a news release from ASP, a Saline County judge set Salyers’ bond at $15,000.

The full news release from Arkansas State Police is below:

The incident occurred at 15458 Evergreen in Alexander.

The Arkansas State Police was contacted by Alexander Police Department authorities soon after the shooting incident and requested special agents to conduct an investigation of an officer involved shooting. Upon completion of the investigation, the case file was submitted to the prosecuting attorney who made the decision to criminally charge Salyers.