AGFC offer $5,000 reward for info on bald eagle shooting

Update:

CHERRY VALLEY, Ark. — The Arkansas Game and Fish Foundation is matching the USFWS Reward! That now means if you have information leading to the arrest of those guilty, you could receive up to $5,000.00, totally anonymous if you call our Hotline!!

Original Story:

CHERRY VALLEY, Ark. (AGFC) – The U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service and Arkansas Game and Fish Commission are conducting a joint investigation into the death of a mature bald eagle found in Cross County on February 21, 2020.



The dead eagle was found on County Road 220, north of Cherry Valley. The eagle was initially examined by veterinary staff at Cross County Veterinary Clinic in Wynne, where the preliminary cause of death was determined to be a gunshot wound. The eagle will be transferred to a wildlife forensics lab for additional testing.



A reward of up to $2,500 is being offered for information leading to the arrest and conviction of the person or persons responsible. Anyone with information involved in this case is encouraged to contact the AGFC’s Stop Poaching Hotline at 800-482-9262. All calls to the hotline will be kept confidential