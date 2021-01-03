AGFC: Christmas trees get second life as fish habitat

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — The Arkansas Game and Fish Commission has established drop-off locations for all leftover Christmas trees near popular fishing destinations to give them a new life as fish habitat.



From Arkansas Game and Fish:

“The drop-off locations act just like a “take-a-penny, leave-a-penny tray” at a cashier’s station, only it’s for fish. Anyone who wants to drop off their natural Christmas tree can just take it to a location and leave it. And any angler who wants to take the trees and sink them in the lakes where they are located can do so. Anglers should bring their own rope, parachute cord and cinder blocks to weight the trees and sink them where they wish.

Artificial trees are not allowed at drop-off locations, and all ornaments, tinsel and lights should be removed before being dropped off.

Christmas trees typically only last a year or two before all that’s left is the main trunk, but large groups of trees can attract bait fish and sportfish long after the smaller branches and needles have rotted away.”

Trees can be dropped off at any of the following locations until the end of January:

Central Arkansas

Arkansas River – Verizon Access beneath the I-30 Bridge

Cox Creek Lake – Cox Creek Lake Public Access

Greers Ferry Lake – Sandy Beach (Heber Springs), Devils Fork Recreation Area and Choctaw Recreation Area (Choctaw-Clinton)

Lake Conway – Lawrence Landing Access

Harris Brake Lake – Chittman Hill Access

Lake Overcup – Lake Overcup Landing

Lake Barnett – Reed Access

Lake Hamilton – Andrew Hulsey State Fish Hatchery Access Area



East Arkansas

Cook’s Lake – Potlatch Conservation Education Center at 625 Cook’s Lake Rd., Casscoe, or the bus lot across from Grand Avenue United Methodist Church in Stuttgart.



Northeast Arkansas

Jonesboro – Craighead Forest Park Lake boat ramp

Lake Bono – Boat Ramp Access

Lake Walcott – Crowley’s Ridge State Park Boat Ramp Access



Northwest Arkansas

Beaver Lake – Highway 12 Access and AGFC Don Roufa Hwy 412 Access

Lake Elmdale – Boat Ramp Access

Bob Kidd Lake – Boat Ramp Access

Crystal Lake – Boat Ramp Access



Southeast Arkansas

Lake Chicot – Connerly Bayou Access Area

Lake Monticello – Hunger Run Access

Southwest Arkansas

Bois d’Arc Lake – Kidd’s Landing or Hatfield Access

Millwood Lake – Cottonshed, White Cliffs Recreation Areas and the Millwood State Park ramp on the point

Dierks Lake – Jefferson Ridge South Recreation Area

De Queen Lake – Any U.S. Army Corps of Engineers boat ramp

Gillham Lake – Any U.S. Army Corps of Engineers boat ramp

Lake Greeson – New Cowhide Cove and Self Creek Recreation areas

Camden – AGFC Regional Office on Ben Lane, next to the National Guard Armory

Upper White Oak Lake – Upper Jack’s Landing

Magnolia – Columbia County Road Department Yard on Highway 371

El Dorado – City recycling center drop-offs: one behind Arby’s and one on South Jackson

Smackover – Recycling Drop-Off Center (these will be transported to El Dorado)

South Fork Lake – South Fork Lake Access

Terre Noire Lake – Terre Noire Lake Access

Hope – AGFC Regional Office on U.S. Highway 67 East