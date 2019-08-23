Affidavit shows more information regarding death of UofA grad

DALLAS, TX (FOX4) – Dallas police have arrested a man for the murder of a young woman whose body was found inside her own burning SUV near Lower Greenville. An alert witness and fingerprint evidence helped lead police to the alleged killer.

PHOTO PROVIDED BY FOX4 NEWS

Glen Richter, 49, was taken into custody late Wednesday for the death of 22-year-old Sara Hudson. She was out celebrating her birthday, and the evidence so far suggests this may have been a random attack.

Police and firefighters found Hudson’s white Chevy Tahoe on fire Monday night in a parking lot near Alta and Summit avenues, just one block off of Lower Greenville. When they put out the flames, they discovered her body badly burned in the back of the SUV.

PHOTOS PROVIDED BY FOX4 NEWS

According to an arrest warrant affidavit, surveillance video shows Hudson getting out of her SUV. That’s when Richter walked up to her and forced her back into the vehicle.

The arrest report says the suspect touched the car doors and that a “fingerprint was identified as (suspect) Glen D. Richter.” The print was possibly from a 2007 arrest in Kaufman County for a misdemeanor assault charge that was later dismissed.

The affidavit also stated that an unnamed witness “observed the suspect in the parking lot” where Hudson was attacked, adding that he was “carrying a small black and white dog.” Investigators found a photograph of a small black and white dog on Richter’s Facebook page.

The arrest affidavit does not list a motive or describe how Hudson was killed. It only stated that the recent University of Arkansas grad died from “homicidal violence inside the trunk of the vehicle.”

Family members said the 22-year-old had gone out to meet friends for a drink to celebrate her birthday. But she never showed up. That’s when they started to worry.

Some of the friends Hudson was supposed to meet had shared locations with each other on their phones. When she didn’t show up, one of them pinged her phone and discovered firefighters and officers surrounding her Tahoe.

Hudson was part of a prominent Dallas family and had recently graduated from the University of Arkansas. She had just moved back to Dallas several months ago for a job.

“I can still hear her laughter and her smile. I mean, she was just joyful, joyful. She celebrated life with all she had,” said Angela Aragon, her aunt.