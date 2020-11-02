ADC suspends inmate visitations through mid-November due to COVID-19

ARKANSAS (KNWA/KFTA) — The Arkansas Department of Corrections (ADC) welcomes phone calls and video visits between inmates and their loved ones, but in-person visitations are on-hold at least until November 13, 2020, pending approval of a plan that will be submitted to the Arkansas Department of Health (ADH).

The visits have been suspended since mid-March when the World Health Organization declared the novel coronavirus a pandemic.

The ADC is providing lower rates for phone calls and video visitations, made possible by collaborating with communications partners.

Updates will be posted on the ADC website. Click here for information.

