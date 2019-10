HOT SPRINGS, Ark. (News release) – The Arkansas Department of Health (ADH) has received environmental test results showing the presence of Legionella bacteria in one untreated water source, which is separate from the drinking water system, within the Quapaw Baths & Spa in Hot Springs. Legionella bacteria can cause a serious type of pneumonia known as Legionnaires’ disease.

A water sample taken from a source within the spa with untreated water contained the Legionella bacteria. The ADH is working closely with Hot Springs National Park to ensure that the presence of the bacteria within these areas is fully and immediately addressed. Further testing is being done to determine more about this possible exposure. The thermal water available through outdoor fountains for the public to drink is safe to use.