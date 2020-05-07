Abused horses found in Washington County

GREENLAND, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Two horses found neglected prompts an animal abuse investigation in Greenland.

We want to warn you, the details of this story may be disturbing.

The Animal League of Washington County responded to a call Wednesday saying two mares were in distress, with dead foals nearby.

One horse, a Paint horse, died early this morning and the other mare is expected to survive.

The Animal League of Washington County is working with Greenland police to obtain a search warrant, and possibly seize another 10 horses from the property.