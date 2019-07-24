A-State senior named to Ray Guy Award watch list

JONESBORO, Ark. (News Release)– Arkansas State senior Cody Grace, a two‐time All‐Sun Belt Conference football selection, was one of 26 punters across the country named Wednesday to the 2019 Ray Guy Award Watch List.

Grace is the only player in school history to appear on the watch list for the nation’s top collegiate punter three times. He was tabbed one of 10 semifinalists for the award each of the last two seasons.

The Perth, Western Australia, native completed his junior year as a Second Team All‐Sun Belt choice after helping the Red Wolves post an NCAA record for punt return defense. He posted only one touch back in 64 attempts, while his punts were returned just eight times for 15 yards.

Grace recorded a Sun Belt‐high 25 punts inside the opponent’s 20‐yard line. Even though his one touch back tied the fewest in the league, he still averaged 40.6 yards per attempt and a held a net punting average of 40.5.

He has also been named a 2019 Preseason Second Team All‐SBC pick, while Phil Steele’s and Athlon Sports placed him on their pre‐season first team for the league. Over the course of his two‐year career with the Red Wolves, Grace has posted only one touch back in 113 putting attempts, which have been returned just 12 times (11 percent).The Ray Guy Award is a member of the National College Football Awards Association (NCFAA), which encompasses college football’s most prestigious awards. Founded in 1997, the NCFAA and its 22 awards now boast over 800 recipients, dating to 1935.

Arkansas State is set to open its 2019 season Aug. 31 with a 6:00 p.m. kickoff at Centennial Bank Stadium against SMU. Season tickets are available for purchase through the A‐State Ticket Office, located at First National Bank Arena’s lower red entrance, in person, by phone at 870‐972‐2781 or online by visiting AStateRedWolves.com.